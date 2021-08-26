Cristiano Ronaldo tells Juventus team-mates his desired destination this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has supposedly told his Juventus team-mates that he wants to join Manchester City this summer.

The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the current transfer window, but appears to be pushing for an exit with less than a week left of the current window.

Ronaldo supposedly requested not to start our opening Serie A clash of the season, a match we ended up drawing 2-2 with CR7 being denied a late winner by VAR, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that he seeked a ‘solution’ in the current transfer market.

The rumour mill has been working around the clock to figure out where he could potentially move to before the window slams shut in the coming days, and the latest claim by Sky Italia(via the Express) is that he has told his current club team-mates that the Etihad is where he wants to find himself.

Ronaldo previously played for their city rivals Manchester United, while Pep Guardiola is still thought of as somewhat of a Barcelona man, while the 36 year-old was an icon for their rivals Real Madrid in Spain, although I struggle to believe that any of that would hamper his move.

It is sections of fans which may not take the news as lightly, although it remains to be seen whether this deal will get over the line at this point.

Patrick