Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with Man United swap talk

Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to be unhappy about talk that Juventus could offer the forward as part of a deal to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The Portuguese has started the campaign in top form, scoring 16 goals in his opening 14 matches in all competitions thus far, as he leads the Serie A charts this term despite missing matches due to testing positive for Coronavirus.

There is talk however that the Old Lady are keen to offload his superstar wages from their roster, following the financial effects that the Coronavirus has had in 2020, and we rumours claim that we are willing to offer him to Manchester United as part of a deal to re-sign former star Paul Pogba.

The midfielder is unhappy at Old Trafford according to his agent Mino Raiola, who is trying to publicly push for an exit for his client.

Ronaldo is reported by The Sun (who cite Marca as their source) to be unhappy with such reports however, with the forward of the belief that he should be valued higher than Pogba despite the age difference.

CR7 will turn 36 come February, but is very much at the top of his game currently, and you could make an argument that he still has plenty of years left at the top, especially if you were to consider his unnaturally strong physique and the prolonged career of fellow star Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is 39 and still going strong.

Should Cristiano be valued higher than Pogba in the current climate?

Patrick