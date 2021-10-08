Cristiano Ronaldo wants reuniting with former Juventus team-mate at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to be keen to be reunited with his former attacking team-mate Federico Chiesa with new club Manchester United.

The pair formed a formidable partnership up front for the Old Lady previously, with the Italian’s passion and hard work, as well as his ability to thrive under pressure attracting him plenty of interest in recent years.

Juve were right to make his signature a priority last summer, albeit on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy depending on certain conditions being met, with the belief that we will pay the agreed fee regardless of whether he meets those conditions after thoroughly impressing for the black & white.

The Red Devils could well come calling for his signature however after it was reported by CalcioMercato revealed that Ronaldo is keen for a reunion, although we wouldn’t expect them to be unchallenged in an effort to land him, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid also having been linked with a keen interest also.

It remains to be seen whether Chiesa would be looking to quit Turin however, having only recently joined the club and begun to make his legacy in his homeland, without a single league title to his name as of yet.

The pull to play alongside Ronaldo at United may prove attractive however after their previous partnership, but I’m not sure Juve would be willing to sell for anything less than £130 Million.

At what price would Juventus have to consider his departure?

Patrick