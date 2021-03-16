Cristiano Ronaldo: “We can do it together”

After a turbulent week, Cristiano Ronaldo reassured his fans of his commitment to the cause with a message via his Instagram account.

The Portuguese was the target of harsh criticism after Juve’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto.

The 36-year-old was out of form throughout the match, and was blamed for turning his back to the ball during the freekick which led to Porto’s extra-time winner.

Nonetheless, the former Real Madrid star responded from the pitch on the first occasion, as he stroke an impressive hattrick against Cagliari at the weekend.

CR7 scored from his right foot, left foot and his head, to bring down the Sardinian resistance in just one half.

“There is still much more to achieve and I believe we can do it together. Goals are an essential part of who I am. I can’t stop chasing for more, looking forward to achieving another record,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram according to Football Italia.

“I always want more and more and I think that’s why people often say that I have so much energy and that I never stop. Maybe it’s true, but this is essential to keep me alive.”

The Portuguese legend currently leads the Serie A goal-scoring charts with 23 goals, with his closest competitor being Romelu Lukaku with 19 strikes.

However, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be able to help Juventus in mounting a sensational comeback in the league table.

The Bianconeri are currently 10 points behind Inter in the Serie A standings, whilst having a match at hand.