Cristiano Ronaldo’s home raided whilst away on international duty

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo‘s home has been ransacked this week whilst he was away on international duty with Portugal.

The 35 year-old spent much of the summer in Madeira with his family in their seven-story apartment, but was not present on the day of his country’s clash with Spain due to his inclusion.

The forward was not supposed to have joined up with international counterparts this week however, due to his team having been placed in a ‘bubble’ prior to Coronavirus testing, of which he left before getting his results.

He may well be in line for sanctions for his decision to leave prior to getting the all-clear, but has already had bad news in the shape of his house being raided.

CCTV of the burglary is being analysed by local police, who refused to comment further due to an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“The police will not provide other data inherent to the process under investigation, ensuring that appropriate and timely steps are being taken to identify the suspect and the corresponding recovery of the stolen goods,” police authorities told ESPN FC.

Amongst the belongings which are claimed to have been taken are a signed Juventus shirt, after the assailant reportedly gained entry to the property via an unlocked garage door.

Ronaldo still has two more matches to undergo before the international break is over, against France tomorrow before taking on Sweden on Wednesday.

Will the superstar allow himself to get distracted by the robbery or will he back to his best against the French tomorrow?

Patrick