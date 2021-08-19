Cristiano Ronaldo’s international team-mate insists ‘he will stay’ at Juventus

Bruno Alves believes that Cristiano Ronaldo has something to prove at Juventus this season, and that he will be keen on helping the club return to the top of the table this season.

CR7 has been strongly linked with the exit door in recent months despite the club continually insisting that he would be staying in Turin for the upcoming campaign.

Ronaldo topped the goalscoring charts last term with an amazing haul of 36 goals in all competitions, including 29 in Serie A, yet still came in for criticism from sections of the fans, with our exit to Porto in the Champions League one of the instances when the fans did turn on him slightly.

“I haven’t talked about these things with him,” Alves told TuttoSport. “My feeling is that in the end he will stay at Juve because he still has something to do: how to win the Scudetto back and try one last assault on the Champions League. Cristiano always wants to prove, he is a born winner.”

Ronaldo has set the bar so high, that when he does have an off-game he comes in for criticism, but you cannot fault his work rate nor his output in front of goal, and under Max Allegri I have no doubts that he will be able to prove his doubters wrong once again this season.

Patrick