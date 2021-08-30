Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus exit now a formality after Man United medical completed

Cristiano Ronaldo is now awaiting a visa to join Manchester United from Juventus, having signed a contract and completed a medical ahead of his proposed move.

The Portuguese moved to Turin in 2018 from Real Madrid and enjoyed two Serie A titles as well as three other domestic trophies with the Old Lady, but will now return to the Premier League where he will play under former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has now completed a medical in Portugal ahead of his move to Old Trafford, having already signed a contract to tie him with his former club until 2023, with Fabrizio Romano stating that he is now awaiting a visa in order to complete his move, which will be a formality.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical as new Manchester United player in Portugal. The contract has been signed. Deal until June 2023. Visa process started. 🔴🛫 #MUFC His salary could change depending on the many add-ons included in the contract with Man Utd. #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Thanks to Brexit, EU players now need a working visa before they are able to join the English leagues, but with CR7 a constant for Portugal and with his outstanding ability, there is a 0% chance that he will be rejected.

As soon as this deal is completed, and Juventus return to winning ways, we will be able to put this saga well behind us, and maybe one day we will look back on his legacy in Serie A as a positive, although he happened to arrive at a time of transition and financial difficulty.

