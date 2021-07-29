Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister hospitalized with Pneumonia and Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Juventus this week, but has now found out that his sister Katia Aveiro has been hospitalized after suffering with Coronavirus, and she now has issues with Pneumonia also.

It hasn’t been made known whether his older sister had received a jab or not, but she admitted that she had been self-isolating after testing positive for Coronavirus on July 17, but on July 23 he began to suffer further and was admitted to hospital.

She posted on social media(via the DailyMail): ‘This is the last type of publication I would like to write.

‘I tried not to do it in recent days, but as news travels fast, and out of respect for those who follow me and care for me and my loved ones, I will share with you the truth.

‘I was caught by this damn virus. I tested positive on July 17 and have been self-isolating at home since.

‘I was doing well with few symptoms and following protocol.

‘Everyone at home kept away from mum and the videos I have published where I am outside were taken before I tested positive.

‘Unfortunately last Friday I started to get worse.’

Katia’s latest update was positive however, claiming that she was recovering whilst being thankful to God and the hospital workers: ‘I was admitted to hospital and here I am, doing everything I should and recovering thanks God and thanks to the wonderful medical team here.’

Cristiano himself also had a run in with the Coronavirus last October, but he was lucky enough to be asymptomatic and had no adverse affects it seems.

We wish Katia a speedy recovery, and take note of this untimely reminder that the virus is still among us.

Patrick