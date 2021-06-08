“Cristiano was my idol” – Bruno Fernandes explains why Ronaldo was his role model

Since joining Manchester United in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has cemented himself as one of the best playmakers in the world .

The Portuguese spent his early career years in Italy – between Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria – and whilst he did show some flashes of magic, Juventus and the rest of the top Serie A clubs failed to pounce on the opportunity to sign him.

Therefore, the attacking midfielder returned to his home country with Sporting Lisbon, before earning a big money money to the Red Devils.

Back in 2003, another Portuguese star made the same move from Lisbon towards Old Trafford, and therefore, it is only natural that Bruno considers this man to be his footballing idol.

The 26-year-old spoke about his childhood admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is an interview with the United’s official website via Goal.com.

“Growing up, everyone knows Cristiano was my favorite player. I think it was a little bit of everything. When Cristiano began to take his first steps in the national team, it was in the Euros in our home country [Euro 2004], so I was nine years old. That year stays with everyone because we lost the final in Portugal, we saw him crying after the final, he was a young boy who was starting to shine and from there I started to watch him.

“It wasn’t because he plays in my position as that wasn’t the case, but it was the way he worked every day, the mentality he had, the capacity he had to give 100 per cent in every game at a high level, for me it was like a motivation, like you always have to do better. He was scoring goals every game, but game after game he was still trying to improve, get better.

“My mentality comes a little bit from understanding what sort of player you want to be. Do you want to be that player who has a good season, and maybe goes up and down, up and down, or do you want to be the player who always wants to be at the top? Okay, you will have bad games for sure, everyone has – Cristiano has had bad games, 100 per cent – but the point is, coming back from a bad game.

“Coming back with the mentality that is, ‘okay I didn’t play well in that last game and I really need to do well in this one’. The mentality to do better day after day is really important for me. I’m improving a lot because of this, and that was my biggest motivation.”

The Red Devils star will play alongside his idol as Portugal will try to defend their continental crown at the upcoming Euro 2020.