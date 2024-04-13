Max Allegri is well acquainted with the reality that criticism is an integral part of managing a top club like Juventus.

As one of the premier clubs in Europe, Juventus faces heightened scrutiny, particularly when their performances falter, as has been the case this season with inconsistent form, especially in recent weeks.

With a desire to turn things around in the coming weeks, Juventus understands that not everyone remains convinced of their abilities, including their manager.

Indeed, Juventus has endured significant criticism throughout the season, with Allegri often bearing the brunt of it.

Allegri’s extensive experience in football management has equipped him with the understanding that every club experiences both highs and lows.

When Juventus is on a winning streak, the fans rally behind the players and manager, but during challenging times, discontent can surface among supporters.

Allegri was asked about his reaction to the critics of his team and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I always take them into consideration, they are also made by people who understand football. I am very realistic and I listen to them, I can take ideas from them, as in all things. We always need to improve.”

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough few months for us and the players must use the criticism as fuel to make them perform better in the remaining games of the season.