Crotone open the scoring after controversial penalty decision (video)

Crotone have taken a 1-0 lead over Juventus thanks to an early penalty decision.

The referee made the decision to award La Rossoblu with a penalty after Bonucci left a leg out, and their forward goes down after passing the ball on to his team-mate.

Gianluigi Buffon wasn’t able to read the run of the taker Simeon Nwankwo to open proceedings, but Juve will definitely feel hard done-by.

Crotone take the lead against Juventus! 👀 It's Simy Nwankwo who converts from the spot to put the @SerieA newcomers ahead.#LiveOnStrive pic.twitter.com/6l68erLmFn — Strive Sport (@strivesport) October 17, 2020

We have thankfully levelled the scoring at the time of sharing this, so game on!

Federico Chiesa (on debut) sets up Alvaro Morata… Goal to follow

Juve will surely push on a get a convincing win despite our key players missing…

Patrick