Crotone open the scoring after controversial penalty decision (video)

October 17, 2020 - 8:22 pm

Crotone have taken a 1-0 lead over Juventus thanks to an early penalty decision.

The referee made the decision to award La Rossoblu with a penalty after Bonucci left a leg out, and their forward goes down after passing the ball on to his team-mate.

Gianluigi Buffon wasn’t able to read the run of the taker Simeon Nwankwo to open proceedings, but Juve will definitely feel hard done-by.

We have thankfully levelled the scoring at the time of sharing this, so game on!

Federico Chiesa (on debut) sets up Alvaro Morata… Goal to follow

Juve will surely push on a get a convincing win despite our key players missing…

Patrick

