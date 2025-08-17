Italian football manager Fabio Capello insists Juventus must regain the services of Randal Kolo Muani to boost their chances ahead of the new campaign.

The Bianconeri have won all of their four pre-season fixtures, including friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta. However, many believe that the squad is still missing a few additions.

Fabio Capello urges Juventus to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Juventus have already addressed their attacking department by bringing in Jonathan David and securing Francisco Conceicao on a permanent transfer from Porto.

On the other hand, they have been trying to offload Dusan Vlahovic to make room for Kolo Muani, but they haven’t been able to finalise this manoeuvre just yet.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For his part, Capello believes the Turin-based giants must find a way to sign Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, as his addition would make a significant difference.

“For the Bianconeri, I think it’s crucial to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin,” said the former Juventus, Real Madrid and England manager in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

Capello highlights Tudor’s importance at Juventus

Moreover, Capello feels that Igor Tudor represents an advantage for Juventus.

While the vast majority of the big Serie A clubs have changed managers this summer, the Bianconeri can rely on a head coach who already knows the club inside out, whether thanks to his previous experiences as a player and an assistant coach to Andrea Pirlo, or his current managerial stint which began in March.

“Juve have an advantage: Tudor already knows the environment and has been able to evaluate the group and understand its strengths and weaknesses over the past few months.

“Now it’s up to him to prove he’s a manager worthy of Juventus.”

Tudor replaced Thiago Motta in the middle of the previous campaign, and eventually gained the permanent role after securing Champions League qualification.