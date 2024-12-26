The Juventus technical staff will be closely monitoring Teun Koopmeiners in Thursday’s training session, as his availability against Fiorentina remains in jeopardy.

The 26-year-old was in the starting lineup against Monza as usual, albeit he was operating in a deeper role this time (a central midfielder rather than an attacking midfielder). However, this experiment was cut short due to an adductor problem. Hence, he vacated his post on the pitch for Khephren Thuram after the interval, as the Bianconeri went on to maintain their slim lead.

Luckily for the Dutchman, the medical tests he held on Monday ruled out any injuries. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to regain his optimal physical condition in time for Sunday’s big showdown against the Old Lady’s Tuscan rivals.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Koopmeiners is set for a crucial day at Continassa on Thursday.

Thiago Motta’s men will resume training following a short Christmas break, so this session should give an indication regarding the player’s condition and help the technical staff understand whether he would be fit in time for the all-important weekend fixture.

The Bianconeri will be keen to end this rollercoaster of a year on a high note while aggravating the wounds of their visitors who are coming off back-to-back defeats to Bologna and Udinese.

Moreover, this contest will give Juventus the opportunity to usurp Fiorentina in the league standings. The two clubs are part on points, but the Viola are ahead in fourth place thanks to a superior goal difference, and they also have a postponed match in hand due to Edoardo Bove’s shocking collapse against Inter which delayed the contest to a later date.

So for all these reasons and beyond, Motta will be sweating over Koopmeiners’ condition, as he certainly wouldn’t want to lose the services of his ‘irreplaceable’ player for this vital contest.