Cruzeiro pushing to help relaunch career of Juventus youngster

Kaio Jorge has already missed around a year’s worth of football after he was injured at Juventus last year.

The Brazilian had only just started working towards a breakthrough into the first team before the injury struck.

Juve has moved on without him and has promoted some fine youngsters into the senior squad, which means he will struggle to break into the squad again.

The Bianconeri still believe he is a player that can make an impact on their team in the future and the Brazilian is also keen to get back on the pitch.

Clubs are now considering him in Brazil and Calciomercato reports that the latest to show an interest in him is Cruzeiro.

The Brazilian side believes they are in a good position to give him the playing minutes he needs after such a long time away from football.

Jorge’s immediate priority is to begin playing as many matches as possible to return to full fitness.

The attacker was unfortunate with that injury, but we know he is a real talent and will show his best form when he starts playing again.

Max Allegri likes the youngster and it would be interesting to see if the manager would prefer to keep him in the group.