Liverpool fans have come up with a new song for Federico Chiesa, and it includes some x-rated digs towards Juventus.

The 27-year-old spent four years with the Bianconeri before joining the Reds last summer.

The winger’s first season in Turin under Andrea Pirlo was arguably the best in his career thus far, and it culminated in the Euro 2020 triumph.

However, an injury suffered in January 2022 kept him on the shelf for 10 months, and it was followed by inconsistent performances and some physical struggles.

Federico Chiesa struggling for space at Anfield

Last summer, Juventus and Thiago Motta decided to exclude Chiesa from their project, insisting on selling the player before his contract expires in 2025.

The Italian ended up signing for Liverpool on a deal worth 12 million euros, but he has been reduced to a benchwarmer at Anfield, and has yet to make a starting appearance in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the mood in the city is incredibly high after securing the EPL title, so despite his limited contribution, the Azzurri star is receiving some love from the club’s fanbase.

Liverpool fans target Juventus with banter chant

Chiesa’s newly released song went viral in recent days, and it centres around Juve’s remorse after selling their star player to the English champions.

“We can hear them crying in Turin, Federico he’s here to win, One chat with Arne slot and he said Ciao, F*** off Juve I’m a Kopite now!,” sang the Liverpool supporters in a circulating video on social media.

The rivalry between Liverpool and Juventus stems from the tragic events of the 1985 European Cup final in Heysel, when crowd trouble resulted in the collapse of a section of the stands and subsequently the death of 39 Bianconeri supporters, including women and children.

Despite some attempts to mend the fences, many Juventus fans feel this wound remains too deep to ever heal.