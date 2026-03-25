Juan Cabal has endured a difficult spell at Juventus, with inconsistent performances and injuries contributing to an uncertain future at the club. As the season progresses, there is increasing speculation that he could be offloaded, particularly with interest emerging from the Premier League.

The defender only joined the Bianconeri last season, yet he has spent a considerable portion of his time sidelined through injury. This lack of continuity has made it difficult for him to establish himself within the squad. Upon returning to fitness, he has also struggled to secure regular playing time under Luciano Spalletti, who appears unconvinced by his performances and has been reluctant to place significant trust in him.

Premier League Interest Emerges

Juventus are now understood to be open to selling Cabal, provided that a suitable offer is made. The South American defender has consequently been linked with a move to England, where an opportunity for a fresh start may appeal to both player and club.

According to Calciomercato, Crystal Palace has developed a strong interest in securing his signature and could approach the end of the current campaign. The prospect of regular playing time in the Premier League may be an attractive proposition for Cabal, who is seeking greater stability and opportunities on the pitch.

Juventus Planning Squad Overhaul

Cabal is also believed to be open to a departure, recognising that a move away from Turin could provide the space he needs to revive his career. This aligns with Juventus’ broader strategy, as the club prepares for a significant squad overhaul once the season concludes.

While some players have delivered strong performances under Spalletti, others have failed to meet expectations. Juventus are therefore expected to make several changes, with underperforming individuals likely to be moved on. Cabal appears to fall into this category, and his exit could form part of a wider effort to reshape the squad and improve overall competitiveness ahead of the next campaign.