Crystal Palace would reportedly turn to Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly if they end up selling Marc Guehi to Liverpool.

The Glaziers have been enjoying a historic 2025, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and, more recently, Liverpool in the Community Shield.

However, Palace’s triumphs have attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League who are now swarming around Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace keeping an eye on Lloyd Kelly

While key Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is finalising his transfer to Arsenal, the Eagles could also lose the services of their captain, Guehi.

The 25-year-old has been a stalwart for the club since joining from Chelsea in 2021, and has now established himself as a regular feature for the English national team. Nevertheless, Liverpool are determined to lure the Abidjan native to Anfield before the end of the summer.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, Palace would resort to Kelly as a like-for-like replacement for Guehi.

The 26-year-old earned fame during his time at Bournemouth, before signing for Newcastle United as a free agent last summer. After failing to settle at St. James Park, the Magpies were happy to send him to Juventus in January, as they ended up banking a windfall worth €20 million.

Juventus willing to consider offers for Kelly

The Englishman was somewhat inconsistent during his first few months in Turin. Although he’s expected to improve after spending an entire pre-season working under Igor Tudor, the management would be willing to listen to offers.

In addition to Kelly, Juve’s defensive department contains Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, Pierre Kalulu, Daniele Rugani and Nicolo Savona.

While Tudor seems satisfied with his current choices, Kelly’s departure would certainly shake things up, as a new signing would be needed at the back, preferrable a left-footed player.