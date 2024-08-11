Crystal Palace has surfaced as a possible destination for Filip Kostic who has become out of favor at Juventus following Thiago Motta’s arrival.

The new Bianconeri manager has cast out several first-team players following his arrival. The list includes Federico Chiesa, Wojciech Szczesny, Arek Milik and Weston McKennie.

Kostic was one of the most obvious names on the chopping block, as his style of play certainly doesn’t mingle with Motta’s ideas.

The Serbian is a classic winger who enjoys making runs towards the byline and delivering crosses to the box, while Motta is more into inverted wingers who integrate into the play.

Therefore a separation between Juventus and the 31-year-old is the most logical scenario at this point.

And according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Crystal Palace are now in the hunt for the winger.

As the source explains, Oliver Glasner would like to reunite with his old Eintracht Frankfurt pupil in London.

The two had a prosperous collaboration during their time together in Germany. It culminated with a Europa League triumph, with Kostic being named as the MVP of the tournament, and subsequently earning a move to Juventus in the summer of 2022.

Glasner has taking over Palace last season, and has already brought in a former favorite of his in the shape of Daichi Kamada who completed a free transfer from Lazio earlier in the summer.

Kostic cost Juve’s coffers a transfer fee of 15 million euros a couple of years ago. His contract with the club is valid until 2026.

The Serbia international enjoyed a solid first campaign in Turin, but struggled to make an impact last term.