Crystal Palace remain ahead of the competition in the race to sign Juventus wantaway winger Filip Kostic.

The Serie A giants now consider the 31-year-old surplus to requirements as his style doesn’t suit Thiago Motta’s tactical scheme.

The Bianconeri splashed around 15 million euros to sign the Serbian two years ago following his Europa League exploits with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kostic enjoyed a solid first campaign in Turin, providing his teammates with a plethora of assists, but couldn’t replicate the same stats last term.

In recent weeks, Crystal Palace emerged as a possible destination. The Premier League boys would like to reunite their manager Oliver Glasner with his Frankfurt pupil.

The Eagles have already pulled off a similar coup by signing Daichi Kamada on a free transfer.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Palace are still in pole position for Kostic.

The former Stuttgart man had recently turned down a proposal from UAE club Al-Ain, thus leaving the door open for a move to England.

Kostic is reportedly open to joining the South Londoners and experience Premier League football.

The Serbian’s contract with Juventus is valid until June 2026, but the Bianconeri will certainly be happy to offload him for the right price given his status as an out-of-favor player.

The left winger spent the vast majority of his playing career in Germany. He is also vastly experienced on the international level, representing the senior Serbian national team on 64 occasions.