Crystal Palace is targeting a move for Filip Kostic at the end of this season, as it appears he could be allowed to leave Juventus.

Kostic has regained favour at Juve after starting the season behind Samuel Iling-Junior in the pecking order.

Since joining the club, the Serbian has been an important member of the Juventus squad. However, his influence is waning, and some fans believe he has not met expectations.

With a year left on his Bianconeri deal at the end of this campaign, Kostic could be sold, and he is now being eyed for a move to the Premier League.

According to a report on Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb, Crystal Palace is targeting the attacker, hoping to reunite him with their manager, Olivier Glasner.

Glasner and Kostic previously worked together at Eintracht Frankfurt, winning the Europa League in 2022 before the winger moved to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kostic has been an important player for us, but he has not delivered the big performances we expected from him when he first joined the club.

Because he is already 31, there is not much left for him to accomplish, so it is a good idea to sell him.