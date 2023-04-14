Cuadrado admits Turin is his second home now

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado insists he considers Turin his second home now after spending nearly a decade in the colours of Juve.

The Colombian is a key player for the Bianconeri and continues to enjoy preference from Max Allegri as the club’s starting right back.

He is out of contract in the summer and wants to stay. It remains unclear if the black and whites offer him a new deal, but one certain thing is that Cuadrado enjoys life in Turin and would not want to be somewhere else.

Speaking about his life in the city, the former Chelsea loanee said via Tuttojuve:

“I am really happy at Juventus, where I grew up as a person and as a father. Turin is my “second home away from home”. As a child, even though I experienced difficult moments ( my father passed away when I was four years old ), I always dreamed of becoming a professional footballer”.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado remains one of our trusted men and the winger has consistently delivered top performances for us.

There have been cases of inconsistency in his performance this term, but he has a huge presence in our dressing room and can help younger professionals develop.

If we sign a replacement for him in the summer, that player will need input from him to settle at the club.