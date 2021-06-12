Cuadrado and Danilo given new jersey numbers – Is there a market Clue?

Although the official jersey numbers won’t be delivered by Serie A clubs to Lega Calcio until August, Juventus fans noticed a change on the club’s online store.

According to ilBianconero, Juan Cuadrado and Danilo were both handed new jersey numbers by the club.

The Colombian has been wearing the number 16 for the past three campaigns, but starting next season, he’ll be the Old Lady’s number 11.

The latter number had been worn by Douglas Costa since his arrival to Turin in 2017, and was vacant since his loan move towards Bayern Munich last summer.

The Brazilian had recently left the club on permanent basis, returning to his home country with Gremio.

As for Danilo, after spending two seasons with the Bianconeri wearing the number 13, he will now become the club’s number 6.

This number has also been available after the departure of Sami Khedira, and it will be the first time that the Brazilian defender gets associated with this number throughout his career.

Moreover, the report adds that these changes have sparked some speculations regarding some of the club’s transfer activity, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

Whilst we’re still unsure whether the Portuguese will remain in Turin or embark on a new adventure, the source claims that a clue can be noticed in Cuadrado’s number change.

La Vespa used to be Juve’s number 7 before releasing it in favor of CR7 upon his arrival in 2018. Thus, if the Colombian is opting for a different number, then perhaps the magical 7 will remain on Ronaldo’s back for another season.

Or maybe we’re reading too much into it.