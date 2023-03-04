Cuadrado and De Sciglio fighting for a starting spot against Roma

Juventus is preparing very well for their game against AS Roma this weekend and Max Allegri has several selection dilemmas.

The Bianconeri gaffer will train his team to earn all the points in the fixture and he now has close to his fittest squad to choose from.

We do not expect Paul Pogba to start the game after earning a few minutes in the game against Torino.

But one spot that is still hard to predict who will start is the right-back position.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Allegri must decide between Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombian seems to be a favourite in this campaign, but that is because De Sciglio has struggled with injuries for much of it.

Both players will hope to contribute to earning three points if either is picked to start the fixture.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the finest problems to have and we trust Allegri to solve it with no issues.

As more of our players become available to play, this will be frequent and would make everyone train well and prepare for matches knowing they will only play if they are ready.