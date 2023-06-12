Club News

Cuadrado and Juventus negotiating new contract: The conditions for the renewal

June 12, 2023 - 8:00 pm

After eight seasons in Turin, Juan Cuadrado may have played his final match for Juventus, unless he manages to find an agreement with the club over a new deal.

The Colombian’s contract will expire at the end of the month, leaving his future up in the air.

La Vespa was initially tipped to leave Continassa at the end of the season. However, Mattia De Sciglio’s ACL injury sparked a new round of negotiations between the two parties.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus and Cuadrado are currently discussing a new contract.

As the source explains, the aging wingback currently pockets 5 million euros per season. Nevertheless, he’ll have to accept an important pay cut if he’s going to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Moreover, the report suggests the length of the contract could be long.

While any player would want to secure his future with a long-term contract, offering a 35-year-old a multi-year deal isn’t in the club’s best interest.

But if Cuadrado is willing to significantly lower his wages, then perhaps a two-year deal would be fair for both parties.

Nonetheless, this must not postpone the club’s plans to introduce younger faces to the aging fullback department which has been long overdue.

