Cuadrado apologises to Juventus fans and teammates for letting them down with red card

Juan Cuadrado’s red card was one of the reasons why Juventus couldn’t fight successfully in their 3-0 loss to Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri ended their year with the defeat and the Colombian leaving his team a man down for the majority of the game made their work much harder.

He has now broken his silence, and he took to social media to apologise to his teammates and the club’s fans.

Cuadrado has been one of the best players at Juventus this season and to some extent, Andrea Pirlo would have built his team around the former Chelsea man.

So losing him in the 18th minute of the game meant that they would have seen their plans to win the match disrupted for almost the entirety of the game.

He took to Instagram to post an image of himself leaving the pitch and he said in the caption that he was sorry to have let his teammates down with the red card and offered hope that tomorrow will be better.

He wrote: “When you do this profession, there they left to forget and yesterday was one of them. I am very sorry for leaving my teammates in 10 men and for losing the game, but with all faith and confidence, tomorrow will be better. “