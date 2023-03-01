Cuadrado, Bremer and the most interesting stats following Juve’s Derby win

Following Juve’s thrilling 4-2 win over Torino, the club’s official website provided us with the most interesting numbers registered in the Derby della Mole.

This was a special evening for several Bianconeri stars, starting with Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny who achieved new milestones. The Brazilian made his 300th Juventus appearance, while the goalkeeper completed his 200th for the club.

The Old Lady confirmed her superiority over the Granata by remaining unbeaten in the last 16 derbies, winning 12 in the process.

The occasion also witnessed Paul Pogba’s return to the pitch. The Frenchman made his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium after 2481 days. His previous outing in Bianconeri colors dates back to the 14th of May 2016 against Sampdoria.

Since joining the club in 2015, no player has been more involved in Derby della Mole goals than Juan Cuadrado. La Vespa took his tally to three goals and six assists.

After scoring against his former employers, Gleison Bremer has cemented himself as the best-scoring centre-back in Serie A over the last four campaigns. He has 13 league goals to his name.

Moreover, Danilo and Adrien Rabiot are both enjoying a personal best campaign in terms of goal contribution. The Brazilian has now three goals and as many assists, his best in Serie A. As for the Frenchman, he had never scored five league goals in any of his previous campaigns.

Finally, Enzo Barrenechea became the first Juventus player to make his Serie A debut in the Derby della Mole during the current era (starting from 1994/94).