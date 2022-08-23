Cuadrado calls for unity after Juventus draw against Sampdoria

Juan Cuadrado has called for unity after Juventus’ goalless draw against Sampdoria last night.

The Colombian was a part of the team that was held by La Samp in their latest failure to win a league game.

They have now collected four points from six that have been made available and they will face AS Roma next.

Juve has had an eventful summer transfer window, with some new names joining the club and others leaving.

Because of how poor the last season was, fans are expecting a fast start, so the draw against La Samp will not go down well with them.

However, there are 36 more league games to go and the campaign is just starting.

Cuadrado believes now is not the time to panic, rather, the team should stay united.

He said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport:

“This is only the beginning. We must all remain united to achieve our goals.”

“Together strong”

Juve FC Says

This is still very early in the season, and we have not conceded a goal in two games.

It seems positive and fans should be happy with how the year has started.

But we are one of the biggest clubs in the world. When we cannot beat a team like Sampdoria, we have to be worried.

It is left for the players to impress against AS Roma at the weekend to give us more confidence in them.