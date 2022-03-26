Cuadrado can automatically renew his contract: Why he won’t exercise this option

After learning Paulo Dybala’s fate, Juventus still have four players running on expiring contracts, and decisions regarding their future must be made soon.

The players in question are Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia Perin and Juan Cuadrado. While the odds of a renewal varies between one case and another, the vast majority of observers believe that the latter will remain in Turin.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Cuadrado has an option that allows him to unilaterally renew his contract for another season and for the same salary (5 million euros net).

The source explains that the Colombian has no intention of exercising this option. That is because he prefers to lengthen his collaboration with the club for an even longer period.

La Vespa could be in line to earn a two-year deal which could contain a slightly reduced salary.

Although he’ll celebrate his 34th birthday in May, Cuadrado remains a key figure in Max Allegri’s plans and is yet to show signs of slowing down.

Juve FC say

It’s always pleasant to see players acting in good faith rather than scheming to earn a bigger payment.

Cuadrado has always been loyal to the cause and he knows that an amicable agreement would be much more beneficial for all parties in the long run.