Cuadrado closes in on new Juventus deal after solid form

Juventus has been impressed by Juan Cuadrado and the Bianconeri is looking to give him a new deal.

The attacker-turned wing-back has been one of the club’s best players and his two goals in their win over Inter Milan was another show of how important he is to this team.

Todofichajes says Juve has prioritised handing him a new deal and should get that sorted in the coming days.

The Colombian’s current contract expires in 2022, but Juve will give him a new one for an additional year with the option of another campaign if he is still in top shape and form.

Cuadrado is one of the players that was expected to struggle when the club made Andrea Pirlo their latest manager, but he has adapted his game to meet his new manager’s demands and has been thriving.

He is also a rare positive in an otherwise poor campaign for the Bianconeri and has supported the team’s effort with 11 assists and 2 goals from 29 league appearances.

Juve will count on only a few members of this team next season and his current fine form suggests that he is one of them.