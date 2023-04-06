Cuadrado could play his way to a new Juventus contract

Juan Cuadrado is hitting top form at the right time, as his contract expires in three months.

The Colombian has been underwhelming in this campaign before the last few weeks when he seemed to hit a rich vein of form.

Juve has enjoyed his recent performances and his goal against Inter Milan shows the Colombian is getting better.

For most of the campaign, it seemed certain he would leave the Allianz Stadium because Juve would not give him a new contract.

However, things are changing and a report on Tuttomercatoweb says he is no longer viewed as a player that should leave.

His return to form has left Juve in a position to think about keeping him for at least one more season.

As he continues to impress, the likelihood of him staying at the club continues to improve.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado is one of our finest servants and it has been great to see him deliver in the last few weeks.

This could earn him a new deal and he probably should be given one, considering the options we have apart from him.

Juve must sign a new right-back if we allow the former Chelsea man to leave the club and that could be too expensive.