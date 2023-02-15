Cuadrado doubtful, Fagioli to start: The latest updates ahead of Juve-Nantes

On Thursday, Juventus will begin their Europa League adventure by hosting Nantes at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the playoff round.

But according to ilBianconero, Juan Cuadrado’s availability remains doubtful ahead of the match.

The Colombian missed last weekend’s clash against Fiorentina due to an illness, but observers expected a swift return to the starting lineup.

Nonetheless, the source reveals that the 34-year-old didn’t train with his teammates on Tuesday, raising doubts over his ability to take the field on Thursday. Therefore, Mattia De Sciglio could earn another starting berth.

On another note, Leonardo Bonucci is once again available for selection, but he’s unlikely to start according to all accounts.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri could opt for a little tweak at the back, with either Daniele Rugani or Federico Gatti replacing Alex Sandro.

Elsewhere, the source tips Nicolò Fagioli for a starting place, with Adrien Rabiot possibly getting rested. The young Italian would join either Manuel Locatelli or Leandro Paredes in the double pivot, behind the attacking trident of Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately, Cuadrado is no longer a spring chicken, and his grueling run at the start of the season may have taken its toll on his body.

This situation emphasizes the need for an overhaul in the wingback department.