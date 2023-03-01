Cuadrado eager for a Juventus contract extension

Juan Cuadrado is one of several Juventus players who will be free agents at the end of this season.

The Colombian would be 35 in May but remains a key player for the Bianconeri, who continue to use him as their main right-back.

Several reports have indicated he will leave at the end of this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly urging him to move to Al Nassr.

However, Football Italia reports that the Colombian has no desire to speak to other clubs and is hopeful Juve will give him a new deal.

The ex-Chelsea man’s priority is to wear the Bianconeri shirt next season and he will wait for their offer.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado might not be getting younger, but he still puts in some amazing performances for us when he plays.

Juve is eyeing several young players, but we also need our veterans to remain at the Allianz Stadium and help the younger talents do well.

We have always done well with more experienced heads in the dressing room and it could be costly if we lose many in the summer.

However, the manager must be sure the Colombian will be important before we keep him because having him in the group would make zero sense when he isn’t useful.