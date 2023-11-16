Juan Cuadrado made a surprising move to Inter Milan in the last transfer window after Juventus declined to extend his contract. Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, Cuadrado chose to join Inter after his deal with Juventus expired.

Unfortunately, the Colombian winger has been plagued by injuries for much of this season, affirming Juventus’s decision to let him leave. With the upcoming match between Juventus and Inter after the international break, it was anticipated to be Cuadrado’s first encounter against Juventus as an Inter player.

However, a report from Football Italia suggests that Cuadrado is unlikely to recover in time for the game and is expected to miss the highly anticipated clash between the two Serie A giants.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado’s injury problems this term show why we were smart not to give him a new contract.

Inter is now bearing the cost of having a player who is hardly fit enough to play for them.

The game against the Nerazzurri is beyond individual players, and they still have a superb team without Cuadrado in the group.

We must show them respect like we are facing the strongest Inter team, whoever they field in that game.