Cuadrado, Fagioli and the most interesting stats leading to Inter-Juventus

This evening, Inter and Juventus will clash heads for the 180th edition of the Derby d’Italia in Serie A. The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the grand occasion.

First of all, Juventus remain the Nerazzurri’s ultimate boogeyman. As the source explains, the Turin-based club emerged victorious over the Lombardian side on 86 previous occasions in the league – that is at least 32 more wins than any other club.

For their part, the Beneamata won 48 Serie A matches against the Old Lady, while 45 fixtures ended in a draw.

This will be a showdown between the second and third-best attacks in the lead. Inter have registered 47 goals in Serie A this term, while the Bianconeri found the back of the net on 44 occasions.

On another note, Nicolò Fagioli and Angel Di Maria have the fewest minutes amongst Serie A midfielders who contributed in at least five goals this season. The Italian youngster has two goals and three assists in 862 minutes while the Argentine veteran registered four goals and four assists in 879 minutes.

Finally, Inter remain Juan Cuadrado’s favorite victims. The Colombian scored five goals against the Nerazzurri, including his solitary league brace (in May 2021). The winger is also the only current Juventus player to have scored more than one goal against their Derby d’Italia rivals.