Cuadrado gets interviewed in Juventus fraud case

April 4, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Juan Cuadrado has become the latest Juventus player to be interviewed by prosecutors in their ongoing fraud case.

The investigation borders on false accounting by the Bianconeri with the authorities believing that some players got back the money they reportedly gave up during the covid pandemic.

However, these payments were made under a private agreement and it wasn’t reported in the Bianconeri’s finances.

Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro have already been interviewed by the investigators before now and Cuadrado has now joined that list.

Football Italia claims the Colombian was at the Procura in Turin this morning to answer questions.

It remains unclear what he told them, but one certain thing is that he would not be the last Juve player or official that will be interviewed before this case is concluded.

Juve FC Says

This investigation is taking to so much time, and the prosecutors seem confident about building a strong case.

However, Juve has maintained their innocence and we can trust that the club has done the right thing during this period.

Hopefully, this whole investigation will end up being a waste of time for the investigators, and we will be proven innocent when it is concluded.

Avatar

