Cuadrado gives his excuses for Juventus home loss to Villarreal

Juan Cuadrado admits Juventus dominated the first half of their match against Villarreal and should have taken the many chances they created.

The Spaniards eventually beat the Bianconeri 3-0 after they had started the game brightly.

The first leg ended 1-1, and it was all to play for in front of the Bianconeri fans, but Villarreal emerged victoriously.

If Juve had taken some of their chances in the first half, the outcome of the fixture would have been different.

But they never did and Cuadrado admits sometimes you get punished for missed opportunities in football, but he insists they did all their manager asked of them to in the game.

The Colombian said via Tutto Sport: “Sometimes football is like this, we had a good first half without taking advantage of the opportunities and that conditioned us. Too bad it went like this, we have to go forward and fight until in the end for the championship. We did what Allegri asked us, we moved the ball to create space but they were in good shape.”

Juve FC Says

Sadly, we have to count our missed chances to show we attempted to win the game.

However, we cannot keep making excuses for terrible performances.

This season has been a total write-off even though Max Allegri will prefer to be more positive.

We need to get these problems fixed in the summer and do better next season.