Cuadrado gives honest assessment on his outrageous goal against Genoa

Juan Cuadrado confessed to Genoa keeper Salvatore Sirigu that he didn’t mean to score directly from a corner last night.

The Colombian scored one of Juventus’ goals in the 2-0 win against Genoa and it was a special strike.

He took a Juve corner, and it went straight into the net to open the scoring for the Bianconeri.

It is not the first time a player has scored directly from a similar set-piece, but Cuadrado says he didn’t mean to find the back of the net.

Football Italia reports that the former Chelsea man and the Genoa goalie met during the halftime break and he confessed.

“I didn’t mean to do that!” he said to his opponent.

“I was aiming for the near post and it went really high!”

Juve FC Says

Juve needed that early goal yesterday, and it helped to settle the nerves around the team.

The Bianconeri didn’t score again for around 70 minutes. If Cuadrado hadn’t found the net, Genoa would probably have gained more confidence and stayed in the game for much longer.

That isn’t the first time he has scored an important goal in his Juve career and it is one reason the club needs to hand him a new contract.