Juan Cuadrado’s unexpected move to Inter Milan after being released by Juventus has left some fans feeling betrayed, given his nearly decade-long tenure with the Bianconeri. The transfer to their main rivals has caused fury among certain Juventus supporters.

However, this move has inadvertently handed Juventus an advantage in their pursuit of Emil Holm, the Spezia full-back. Inter Milan had been a serious threat to Juve’s plans to sign Holm, and the two clubs were competing for the player’s signature.

With Cuadrado now at Inter, Tuttojuve reports that the competition from Inter for Holm’s signature has come to an end. Juventus has gained the upper hand in the race to secure the talented full-back, and the capture of Cuadrado has inadvertently helped them in their pursuit.

While some fans may still be upset about Cuadrado’s transfer to their rivals, this unexpected turn of events has potentially strengthened Juventus’ position in securing their target, Emil Holm, for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Holm is one of the finest full-backs in the country and will offer us a long-term solution to our current problems.

The threat from Inter would have scuppered our move for him, so we now have to make our move and seal the deal.

The absence of a key competitor for his signature will also make Spezia more open to negotiating a favourable fee with Juve to offload the defender.

That does not mean he will come cheap, but we can now consider him a player we can sign this summer.