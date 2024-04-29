Inter wingback Juan Cuadrado irked Juventus supporters during his club’s Scudetto celebrations on Sunday.

The Colombian spent eight years with the Bianconeri before joining their arch-rivals in the summer on a free transfer that irritated both fanbases at the time.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old gradually managed to win over Inter supporters despite his limited playing time and recurring injury problems, and he certainly made himself more popular with the black and blue fanbase following his recent gesture.

When Cuadrado appeared on stage during Inter’s celebrations, the crowd sang “He who doesn’t jump is a Bianconero, ” a famous chorus in Italian football.

For his part, the veteran didn’t hesitate to jump along with the Nerazzurri supporters and the rest of his teammates.

This gesture caused outrage among Juventus fans on social media, with some recalling how Antonio Conte had refused to jump when placed in an identical situation three years ago.