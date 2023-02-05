Cuadrado is close to his 300th Juventus appearance but will he get a new deal?

Juan Cuadrado has been one of Juventus’ most reliable servants in the last few seasons and the Bianconeri has enjoyed some good days with him in the team.

However, the Colombian has been a shadow of his best self in this campaign after Juve extended his contract and it seems obvious it will be his last season at the club.

The former Chelsea man has been the club’s main right-back, and Max Allegri has trusted him with many minutes.

However, the Bianconeri have now started working towards finding a replacement for him and it is hard to see him get a new deal.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the attacker is close to becoming one of the few players to make 300 appearances for the black and whites, but as things stand, this will be his last term at the club.

There is a general reluctance to discuss a new deal with his entourage, which shows that Juve is probably already moving on from him.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has had better days in the Juve shirt and is one man we could trust in the past.

However, age is no longer on his side and it is telling on his performance and fitness in the last few months.

We must buy a much younger player to refresh the squad as his replacement by the end of this season.