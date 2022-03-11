Cuadrado is not worried about his expiring Juventus contract

Juan Cuadrado is one of several players who have an expiring contract at Juventus.

With a few months left before this season ends, the Bianconeri have still not renewed his deal and that of other soon-to-be free agents.

The winger has been an integral part of the Juve team in the last few seasons and his versatility has helped us to win matches.

Because he works effectively in defence and attack, Max Allegri will want to keep him in the squad.

However, he needs to sign a new deal as soon as possible to help the club next season.

The Colombian is not worried that time is running out and maintains that Juventus is his club.

He said via Tuttojuve: “I’m very calm, the club and my entourage are talking about it. It doesn’t change for me to do it now or in a while. Here in Turin, I feel great and Juve are my family.”

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has already been clear in his intention to remain in the Juve team. Now the club needs to act on that.

They have been signing much younger players recently, but the Bianconeri cannot lose an experienced head like Cuadrado if he is still useful to the team.