Cuadrado is targeting a major Juventus milestone before leaving the club

Juan Cuadrado is seemingly on his way out of Juventus as his deal expires at the end of the season and the club has no intention of keeping the Colombian.

However, he is eyeing a key milestone that would make him one player the club will always talk about.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the ex-Chelsea man is just a few games away from clocking 300 appearances for the Bianconeri and hopes to achieve it before he leaves.

He currently has 293 appearances and could realistically reach that number if he stays fit.

Juve FC says

Cuadrado is one of our trusted players and has only struggled this season because it is clear he is ageing.

Having been consistent over the last few seasons for us, he deserves to be among the few who will reach that figure.

If he stays fit and trains well, Max Allegri will continue to select him for matches and hitting that milestone would be easy.

However, the most important thing now is that the coach selects players who can help the team to win matches.

Considering the situation we are in now, there is no room for sentiment in player selection.