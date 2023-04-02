Cuadrado, Kean and the most interesting stats from Juventus-Verona

On Saturday, Juventus earned their third straight win over Hellas Verona without conceding a single goal. The club’s official website provided the most interesting stats and facts registered in the encounter.

As the source explains, no other Serie A fixture has witnessed a longer streak without a home defeat than Juventus-Verona. The Gialloblu, have failed to beat the Bianconeri in Turin in 32 attempts.

Moreover, Juve have now managed to find the back of the net against Verona in their last 20 meetings. Their only longer scoring streak versus a current Serie A side is against crosstown rivals Torino (24 matches in a row).

With six goals in his tally, Moise Kean has now equaled his scoring record in a Serie A campaign, the one he set back in 2018/19, albeit with more appearances (24 to 13).

Manuel Locatelli has now provided at least one winning assist in each of the last five campaigns. His last assist was for Alvaro Morata against Sampdoria in March 2022.

Nevertheless, the most important milestone recorded last night is certainly Juan Cuadrado’s 300th appearance for Juventus.

The Colombian has been a part of the black-and-white squad since 2015, and has already contributed with 25 goals and 65 assists. He’ll be hoping to earn additional silverware in what could well be his final campaign in Turin.