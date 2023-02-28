Cuadrado, Kostic and the most interesting stats leading to the Derby della Mole

This evening, the Allianz Stadium will host the 156th Derby della Molle in Serie A. The official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the big clash.

The last time Torino managed to secure a clean sheet against the Bianconeri dates back to February 2008. Since then, Juve have scored 41 goals in their last 23 outings against their crosstown rivals.

On another note, only Barcelona have collected more clean-sheet wins (16) than Juventus (14) in Europe’s Top five leagues this season. Nonetheless, the Old Lady is catching up, securing 11 clean-sheet victories from the last 14 Serie A contests, including the last three.

Moreover, Juventus have a knack for scoring late goals against Torino. Juventus found the back of the net after the 70th minute in eight of the last nine Turin Derbies.

For his part, Juan Cuadrado surely enjoys playing against the Granata. He scored three goals against them in Serie A in addition to delivering eight assists. Only Antonio Candreva against Fiorentina (11) and Antonio Cassano against Udinese (nine) have delivered more assists against a single opponent.

Last weekend, Filip Kostic created Moise Kean’s opener in Spezia. This happened to be his 50th assist in Europe’s Top five leagues in the last five seasons. Only Thomas Muller, Lionel Messi, and Kevin De Bruyne provided more assists over the same time span.