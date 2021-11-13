Cuadrado let’s Neymar know what he thinks of his theatrics and diving

Juan Cuadrado has become the latest player to be at the end of Neymar’s theatrics and the Juventus man was unhappy.

Both players faced each other recently as Brazil defeated Colombia in their recent World Cup qualifying match.

Neymar and the Juventus man ended up on the ground after a coming together, the Brazilian immediately held on to his face to complain that he had received a blow there.

However, that didn’t impress Cuadrado who kept on screaming “Lying, lying”, “liar, liar” as reported by Tuttosport.

Juve FC Say

Neymar has earned a reputation for overreacting to tackles his entire career and this is nothing new.

However, it would always frustrate opponents because he is simply trying to influence the referee against them.

Cuadrado’s Colombia is currently 5th on the South American qualification standings after that defeat.

The winger will hope his country can still qualify for the competition while Juve would look forward to having him back in the team with no problems for their next match against Lazio.

Cuadrado has become a key player at the club and in the game against Fiorentina, he proved that he still has a contribution to make to the team after coming off the bench to score the match’s only goal.

His current Juve deal expires at the end of this season, but the 33-year-old would most likely be offered an extension.