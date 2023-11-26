Last summer, Juventus opted against renewing Juan Cuadrado’s contract, thus ending an eight-year collaboration with the winger.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old still managed to find himself a home at a top Serie A side, even if it meant crossing the enemy lines.

The Colombian ended up signing as a free agent for Inter. This move irked Bianconeri and Nerazzurri fans alike.

Nevertheless, the veteran began to win over his new supporters with some positive cameos at the start of the season, but his progress was halted by an Achilles tendon injury that kept him out of action for more than two months.

However, the player is determined to make his comeback against his former employers this evening.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Cuadrado will be there for Inter in the Derby d’Italia against Juventus.

Simone Inzaghi should hand the player a call-up, even if his condition prevents him from playing from the start.

In any case, the Nerazzurri manager considers Denzel Dumfries as his ultimate first choice on the right flank.

Therefore, Cuadrado was unlikely to start even had he been in a better physical condition. Nonetheless, his recovery could grant him some minutes late in the match.

According to Sky Sport, Inzaghi will unleash his strongest available starting line-up, spearheaded by Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Inter Probable XI (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram