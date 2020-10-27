Cuadrado not worried about a poor start to a season because it has happened before

Juan Cuadrado admits that Juventus has made a slow start to their league season, but the Colombian doesn’t expect this campaign to be a disastrous one and he recalls a time when they had made a poor start and they still won the league.

The Colombian was speaking to Sky Sports Italia recently and he claimed that although the team had made a poor start to the campaign, they are yet to lose a game and they were once 10 points behind in a particular campaign and they still won the Scudetto.

That season he was talking about was the 2015-16 campaign under the hugely experienced Max Allegri, but they are being managed by Andrea Pirlo now who is inexperienced but Cuadrado seems confident.

He said: “Seeing how we started the other championships, this start was a bit slow. But we still haven’t lost and I remember the year in which we were 10 points behind, after we had the strength of the great team, the union and the champions and we got a great result “.

Juve has just two league wins this season and one was gifted to them after Napoli failed to show up for their game and it remains subject to review.

At the weekend they were held to a 1-1 draw by Verona, Pirlo will hope that his team will win their next league fixture and lift some of the pressure.