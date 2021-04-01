Cuadrado on Ronaldo’s transfer: “I didn’t believe he could have joined Juventus”

Juan Cuadrado has been a part of Juventus since joining from Chelsea on an initial loan deal back in 2015.

The Colombian’s black and white career had its ups and downs, but he always seems to be able to adapt with the managerial changes.

La Vespa used to feature as a winger throughout most of Max Allegri’s tenure, but he was converted into a right back by Maurizio Sarri, and continues to feature in this role with Andrea Pirlo.

The 32-year-old was the host of a remote meeting with the Liceo Scientifico S.Anna’s students in Turin, where he shared his experience on Covid-19 as well as other subjects.

“Us footballers are often away from home, and during the pandemic, I had a chance to spend more time with my family,” said the Colombian as translated by Football Italia.

“It’s bad to play without fans, but we are professional, and we must do things in the best possible way.”

“I was calm, I was asymptomatic (when tested positive back in January) , and I could train anyway. It was hard because I could not help my teammates. I rested physically and mentally.”

Cuadrado also gave his views on his current manager, as well as the current Juventus season in general.

“Pirlo is doing a great job. It’s not easy to join a top club. There have been many changes, and we need to have patience.

“We lost some points, and that’s why we are in this position. Now we must earn as many points as possible and try to reach a Champions League placement. The Coppa Italia Final is also crucial for us.

“We hope we can win the derby. We must have no fear. We are training to get the best possible result.”

The former Fiorentina man was naturally asked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival to Turin in 2018, and having to give up the number 7 (squad number) in favor if the Portuguese superstar.

“He is a great professional. You can only learn by working with him. He is a model for what he does in every game and every training session.

“I didn’t believe he could have joined Juventus. Now I am happy he is part of the team. I used to wear the No. 7 before he arrived, but I gave it to him without any problem. Playing is what matters. It’s better to give than to receive,” concluded Cuadrado.