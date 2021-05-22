Cuadrado ready to sign new contract, but what’s the situation with Chiellini?

Whilst the final outcome of the season will definitely affect the future of several players, some things have already been decided regardless of Champions League qualification.

According to la Gazzetta della Sport, Juventus have a contract renewal offer ready for Juan Cuadrado, as the club would like to keep the veteran in Turin.

The Colombian’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022, but the management will reward him for his exceptional season by extending his contract for an additional year.

La Vespa had an incredible campaign in terms of providing assists for his teammates, as his overall tally for the season is currently 19 in all competitions.

Moreover, Cuadrado played a heroic role in the Derby d’Italia, scoring two crucial goals to secure a dramatic victory against Inter, and keeping his side’s Champions League hopes alive until the last day of the season.

On the other hand, the report believes that things are much less certain when it comes to Giorgio Chiellini’s future at the club.

The captain’s contract is expiring by the end of the campaign, and he’s yet to sign a renewal. The source claims that the defender had a meeting with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, but additional talks should take place after the conclusion of the season, as the picture should become clearer by then.

The 36-year-old has been a part of the club since his arrival in 2005 from Fiorentina, and if he ends up leaving this summer, then Major League Soccer could well be his most likely destination.