Cuadrado reckons Juventus is discovering how to deliver fine performances

Juan Cuadrado was delighted that Juventus scored multiple goals in their win over Sampdoria last night.

Both clubs clashed in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia with the Bianconeri enjoying a 4-1 win over the fellow Serie A side.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Max Allegri’s men this season and they have hardly scored more than twice in several matches.

But Paulo Dybala, Cuadrado, Alvaro Morata and Daniele Rugani were on the scoresheet against La Samp.

After the game, the Colombian winger says scoring that many goals helps to build confidence among the players that they can go out and earn victories in their next game.

He said to Sport Mediaset via Football Italia: “It was important to score goals, it helps boost confidence for us to face what comes next, which will be very difficult games.

“I think we are finding the right path and must continue like this now.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has not done so badly in the new year so far and we hope to see much better performances in this second half of the campaign.

The Bianconeri need to be at their best to end this campaign successfully and the win against Sampdoria was great to see.

However, we cannot judge them by their performance in that match alone, considering their opponents have been struggling in this campaign.

The Bianconeri will face AC Milan next and it would be interesting to see how they perform in that clash.